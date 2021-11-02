scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor grosses Rs 100 crore in 25 days

Doctor's box office performance has prepared the ground for big Deepavali releases, as exhibitors are confident that Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe will further aid the exhibition sector's recovery.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 2, 2021 4:04:06 pm
DoctorDoctor hit theatres on October 9.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s latest movie Doctor has achieved a massive feat, infusing some much-needed positivity in the Tamil film industry. The film has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide, lifting the gloom that has shrouded the exhibition sector since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap & cheer! We’re happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical,” tweeted KJR Studios, which has jointly bankrolled the film with Sivakarthikeyan.

Also Read |Sivakarthikeyan on Puneeth Rajkumar: Doctor made him laugh hard, and it’s my biggest fortune

Besides bankrolling the film, Sivakarthikeyan had also played the lead role in it. The movie opened to packed houses and positive reviews on October 9, which was a very satisfactory outcome for the producers, who were determined to release the film first in theatres despite the prevailing uncertainties.

Surprisingly, even after the filmmakers announced the dates of the film’s digital and television debut, the dark comedy about human trafficking continues to draw cinegoers in large numbers to theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Doctor’s box office performance has prepared the ground for big Deepavali releases, as exhibitors are confident that Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe will further aid the exhibition sector’s recovery.

Annaatthe is due in cinemas on November 4, coinciding with Deepavali celebrations. Enemy, starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles, will also open in cinemas on the same day.

