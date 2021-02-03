Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor gets a release date

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film Doctor will hit theatres on March 26, 2021. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame.

The makers have not revealed much information about the plot or Sivakarthikeyan’s character in Doctor. Going by promotional materials released so far, it is fair to assume that the star will be playing a role that is a mix of violence, comedy and a lot of morality – the core tenets of Sivakarthikeyan’s brand of entertainment.

Doctor will mark Priyanka Mohan’s debut in Tamil. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay.

On the career front, Sivakarthikeyan has also signed Ayalaan, which is a sci-fi film. The movie is written and directed by R Ravikumar and will have music by AR Rahman.

Nelson Dilipkumar, meanwhile, has landed another big-budget movie, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. And the untitled project will star ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay in the lead.