Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor gets a new release date

A new release date was announced on Thursday for actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor. The filmmakers have zeroed in on the Ramzan holiday to release the film.

“We’ve got a release date! A bigger & a better one. Get ready to witness Dr. Varun & Co in Doctor on the special occasion of Ramzan – a grand Festival Release. We’re going to take this time to sharpen our knives and refill our syringes. In the meantime, we urge you to take the effort to go and vote. Vote responsibly. Let every vote count (sic),” read the statement from the producers, KJR Studios.

Earlier, Doctor was slated for release on March 26. However, the filmmakers postponed the release citing the Tamil Nadu elections, which is due on April 6. “Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly the fans in mind,” the producers had said earlier.

It remains to be seen whether the impending Tamil Nadu elections will delay the release of other films, which are scheduled to hit the screens close to the polling date. Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Sulthan starring Karthi in the lead is set to release on April 2. And Dhanush’s most-awaited film Karnan, which is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, is due in cinemas on April 9.

Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It will mark Priyanka Mohan’s debut in Tamil. The movie also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for the movie.