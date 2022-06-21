Sivakarthikeyan ‘blames’ Sathyaraj for postponing Prince: ‘Since Baahubali, he has changed’. Watch hilarious video

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Tuesday released a funny sketch, which he has performed along with the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Prince. The comedy video was made to announce the release date of the movie. “The actual reason for delaying the release of Prince is Sathyaraj,” Sivakarthikeyan makes this allegation with tongue firmly in cheek.

“He (Sathyaraj) doesn’t have a bit of kindness in him,” director Anudeep KV piles on.

“When shooting for Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, he used to be very kind and hug me. Now, if I try to hug him, he asks me ‘how dare you hug me?’ I’m Kattappa. After he became a pan-India star with Baahubali, he has changed. He has become very controlling. He even controls the release plans of the movie. I’m being very patient. But, if I once lose my temper…,” Sivakarthikeyan rants and his monologue is interrupted by Sathyaraj.

“What will happen if you lose temper, Siva?” asks Sathyaraj.

“I will automatically cool down, sir,” responds Sivakarthikeyan, pretending as if he didn’t say anything bad about Sathyaraj.

The cast and crew have planned this elaborate sketch to announce that the Prince is set to open in cinemas this Deepavali. It seems Sivakarthikeyan has borrowed this idea of comedy sketch to make announcements about his upcoming films from his long-time friend and regular collaborator Nelson Dilipkumar. Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson made it a routine to release an announcement video masquerading as a comedy sketch during the film, Doctor.

Prince was earlier supposed to release on August 31. Written and directed by Anudeep KV, who scored a big box office hit with the comedy movie Jathi Ratnalu, it also stars Ukrainian model and actor Maria Ryaboshapka as the female lead. Prince will be released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Besides Prince, Sivakarthikeyan also has a sci-fi movie Ayalaan and an unnamed film with director Rajkumar Periyasamy in the works.