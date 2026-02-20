Ahead of release, Sivakarthikeyan and Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi gets Kamal Haasan’s seal of approval

A week before Thaai Kizhavi opens in theatres, the film received a thumbs up from actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. He attended a special screening of the rural drama at the Tagore Film Centre in Chennai, watching the film alongside its cast and crew, and walked out with nothing but praise.

The screening drew several familiar faces from the industry. Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan, who has backed the film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions alongside co-producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, was in attendance. Veteran actor Sarathkumar was also present, accompanied by his wife and the film’s lead, Radikaa Sarathkumar. At the centre of the evening, however, was Kamal Haasan’s reaction to what he had just watched. “The audiences will say more about this movie, rather than me or news outlets,” Kamal said to the team after watching the film.