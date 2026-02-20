Ahead of release, Sivakarthikeyan and Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi gets Kamal Haasan’s seal of approval

Kamal Haasan applauded the Thaai Kizhavi team and said the audience will do more for the film than any review could. The rural drama, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, hits theatres on February 27.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 20, 2026
Kamal Haasan with Thaai Kizhavi's teamKamal Haasan with the Thaai Kizhavi team at the special screening held at Tagore Film Centre, Chennai.
A week before Thaai Kizhavi opens in theatres, the film received a thumbs up from actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. He attended a special screening of the rural drama at the Tagore Film Centre in Chennai, watching the film alongside its cast and crew, and walked out with nothing but praise.

The screening drew several familiar faces from the industry. Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan, who has backed the film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions alongside co-producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, was in attendance. Veteran actor Sarathkumar was also present, accompanied by his wife and the film’s lead, Radikaa Sarathkumar. At the centre of the evening, however, was Kamal Haasan’s reaction to what he had just watched. “The audiences will say more about this movie, rather than me or news outlets,” Kamal said to the team after watching the film.

Kamal Haasan, known for his exacting standards as both an actor and a craftsman, did not hold back in his appreciation. He singled out debutant director Sivakumar Murugesan with particular warmth, calling him a “Sirappana Director”, a Tamil expression that roughly translates to “a director of exceptional merit.” He was equally generous in his praise for Sivakarthikeyan, referring to him as a “Sirappana Producer” for having the vision and commitment to back a film rooted in this kind of storytelling.

Thaai Kizhavi, which translates to “Old Mother” or “The Grandmother,” is a rural-set comedy drama directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan. Radikaa Sarathkumar plays Pavunuthaayi, a formidable, feared village matriarch whose presence commands, and unsettles, an entire community. The film’s ensemble cast includes Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca.

Kamal Haasan’s presence at the screening carries added resonance when viewed against the broader landscape of his current professional ties. Director Sivakumar Murugesan, who is making his mark with Thaai Kizhavi, has already been signed to helm Seyon, a new project produced by Kamal Haasan’s banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, once again starring Sivakarthikeyan.

