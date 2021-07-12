Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi welcome their second child

July 12, 2021 6:34:59 pm
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans.
Sharing a photo, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “18 வருடங்களுக்குப் பிறகு இன்று என் அப்பா என் விரல் பிடித்திருக்கிறார் என் மகனாக…என் பல வருட வலி போக்க தன் உயிர்வலி தாங்கிய என் மனைவி ஆர்த்திக்கு கண்ணீர்த்துளிகளால் நன்றி🙏 அம்மாவும் குழந்தையும் நலம்🙏👍❤️😊 (After 18 long years, my dad is born as my son. To ease years of my pain, my wife Aarthi has endured this pain. I thank her with tears in my eyes. Baby and mom are fine).”
18 வருடங்களுக்குப் பிறகு இன்று என் அப்பா என் விரல் பிடித்திருக்கிறார் என் மகனாக…என் பல வருட வலி போக்க தன் உயிர்வலி தாங்கிய என் மனைவி ஆர்த்திக்கு கண்ணீர்த்துளிகளால் நன்றி🙏 அம்மாவும் குழந்தையும் நலம்🙏👍❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/oETC9bh6dQ
— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 12, 2021
Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi already have a daughter, Aaradhana.
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of Doctor. The actor also has Don and Ayalaan in the pipeline.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-