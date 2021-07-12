scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi welcome their second child

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi were blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 12, 2021 6:34:59 pm
Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi baby boyIt's a baby boy for Sivakarthikeyan. (Photo: Sivakarthikeyan/Instagram)

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans.

Sharing a photo, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “18 வருடங்களுக்குப் பிறகு இன்று என் அப்பா என் விரல் பிடித்திருக்கிறார் என் மகனாக…என் பல வருட வலி போக்க தன் உயிர்வலி தாங்கிய என் மனைவி ஆர்த்திக்கு கண்ணீர்த்துளிகளால் நன்றி🙏 அம்மாவும் குழந்தையும் நலம்🙏👍❤️😊 (After 18 long years, my dad is born as my son. To ease years of my pain, my wife Aarthi has endured this pain. I thank her with tears in my eyes. Baby and mom are fine).”

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi already have a daughter, Aaradhana.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of Doctor. The actor also has Don and Ayalaan in the pipeline.

