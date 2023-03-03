Sivaji Ganesan said he wanted to play Periyar in 26-year-old interview, called himself a ‘failed politician’. Watch

The reason for all the frenzy surrounding SS Rajamouli’s RRR is that it has put Indian cinema (especially Telugu cinema) in the international spotlight. It is because of the sense of triumph in getting validation not just from fellow brethren but from the world. Though RRR has become the latest calling card of Indian cinema, many legends have put the country on the global map over the decades. The late Tamil iconic actor Sivaji Ganesan is one such legend, who received international accolades like the Chevalier National Order of the Legion of Honour (1995). He was also made the honorary mayor of Niagara Falls, New York for one day when John F. Kennedy was the president of the US. Sivaji was presented with the golden key to the city. The actor reminisced about all such achievements in an old interview that has surfaced on the internet now and winning hearts online.

ALSO READ | Sivaji Ganesan: Google celebrates actor on his 93rd birth anniversary with doodle

The twenty-six-year-old interview was conducted by Rajiv Mehrotra, when Ganesan was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. When asked what the award meant to him, Sivaji candidly puts, “I don’t know. Dadasaheb Phalke was a great producer. I don’t know, I never met him. I am supposed to be an old actor…maybe that’s why (it’s given to me). I am thinking like that. I am an old actor and living. Maybe, that’s why they are giving.”

Talking about his political journey, Sivaji says that he was a failed politician. “I was one of the founders of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). Then I left DMK. I loved Kamaraj (former Indian National Congress president and CM of Tamil Nadu). I was with him. Then I worked for Congress for many years. Then I was a Member of Parliament during Indira Gandhi’s period. After Indira Gandhi’s death, I don’t know if I quit Congress or if I was thrown out of it (laughs). For a motive, I start my own party. I stood in the election, and I completely failed. I am a failed politician. No regrets. Then I joined VP Singh’s Janata Dal. I am living a quiet life now.”

Throughout the interview, Sivaji exudes a sense of Zen mode and said he was happy with the place he was in at that time. However, when asked what’s one ambition or desire he has, Sivaji quickly replies that he wants to play the role of Periyar, the founder of Dravida Kazhagam. “Before retirement, I have an ambition and I want to fulfill my ambition. I want to play Periyar. He was a great politician. He only gave me the title ‘Sivaji’.”

“Seeing me perform as Sivaji, Periyar said ‘this is not Ganesan. From today, he is Sivaji.’ He gave it to me like a bhiksha,” Sivaji said. Sivaji died on 21, July 2001 due to respiratory problems.