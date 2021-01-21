Siva to work on Suriya’s film as Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe gets delayed

This project will be Siva's maiden venture with Suriya (Photo: Studio Green/Twitter)

Director Siva’s upcoming film Annaatthe starring Superstar Rajinikanth would have released in cinemas for Pongal, had everything gone according to the plan. However, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown threw a wrench into the plans of the filmmakers.

There was about 40 percent of the movie remaining to be shot. During the second week of December, Rajinikanth resumed the shooting in Hyderabad with all precautions in place. However, the shooting was suspended a few days later after COVID-19 outbreak on the sets. And Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to severe blood pressure fluctuations. It is said that the shooting has been postponed by a few months now.

The buzz is Siva is now preparing to start the pre-production work on his next film with Suriya during this break. He has plans to start shooting Suriya’s film from the second half of 2021.

This project will be Siva’s maiden venture with Suriya. The untitled flick, which was announced last year, will be bankrolled by Studio Green.

Meanwhile, Suriya finished shooting for his portions in the upcoming Netflix anthology film, Navarasa. He also has movies with directors Vetrimaaran and Hari in the pipeline.