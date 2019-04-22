Siva to helm Suriya 39

Director Siva will helm Suriya’s upcoming film tentatively titled Suriya 39. Studio Green, who is bankrolling the film, made the official announcement on Twitter. The makers are yet to reveal other details of Suriya 39.

Studio Green tweeted, “Sai Sai 😇💥 #Suriya39Announcement We are thoroughly Elated to Announce that @directorsiva Will helm #Suriya39 🔥 Expectations Skyrocketing 🚀 This is a Guaranteed Festival for @Suriya_offl Anna’s #AnbanaFans 😎”

Siva is currently basking in the success of his last release Viswasam. The movie was the biggest hit of Ajith’s career and grossed over Rs 180 crore worldwide. Viswasam, also starring Nayanthara, managed to hold its own at the box-office despite clashing with Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.

Suriya is busy with a slew of projects and is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated political-drama, NGK. He also has Kaappaan and Soorarai Pottru in his kitty.