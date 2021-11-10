Don first look: Siva Karthikeyan looks uber cool

Siva Karthikeyan on Wednesday treated fans to the first look of his upcoming film Don. Unlike the name, the poster looks fun. In the poster, Siva features as a college student and the actor looks uber cool.

Interestingly, Siva Karthikeyan is playing a college student for the first time. Directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Besides Siva Karthikeyan, Don will star Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, Munishkanth Ramadoss, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and Mirchi Vijay.

On the work front, Siva Karthikeyan was last seen in Doctor, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The actor is expected to make his Telugu debut soon. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “Producers will make an announcement officially. Right now, the discussions are going on, and everything is looking positive.”