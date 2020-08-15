SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition stable, continues to be on life support

SP Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday. (Express Archive Photo)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his health suffered a setback on August 13, is stable now. SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

A statement released by MGM Healthcare read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid 19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”

Following the news that the celebrated singer is on life support, rumours around his death started doing the rounds which were quickly dismissed by his son SP Charan. Charan shared on Twitter, “The news that is out on #puthiyathalaimurai is not correct. #spb is critical but is in safe hands at #Mgm healthcare. We are all confident that #spb Will be back with all of us sooner than later. Thank you all for your concern and prayers.”

Many celebrities took to social media to pray for the well being and speedy recovery of the 74-year-old singer. AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Chinmayi Sripaada, Dhanush, R Sarathkumar, Boney Kapoor among others took to social media and showered SPB with best wishes and love.

A.R.Rahman tweeted, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!”

Get well soon SPB Sir pic.twitter.com/cGFwW1GhlJ — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) August 14, 2020

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

Praying for SPB sir. 🙏 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 14, 2020

Ilaiyaraaja, in a video message, wished for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s good health and urged him to “come back soon.”

