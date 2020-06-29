Singer S Janaki ‘well and healthy’, family urges netizens to stop spreading rumours

S Janaki, who is also fondly known as Janaki amma, announced her retirement in 2016. (Photo: S Janaki/Facebook) S Janaki, who is also fondly known as Janaki amma, announced her retirement in 2016. (Photo: S Janaki/Facebook)

Following rumours about legendary playback singer S Janaki’s demise, family members of Janaki have said that she is “well and healthy” after undergoing a minor operation. This is not the first time rumours surrounding the singer’s death has made the news.

S P Balasubrahmanyam, Mano and Manobala among others too took to social media to dismiss rumours about Janaki’s demise. They urged everyone to not spread rumours.

“Just spoke to Janakiamma. She is in Mysuru. She is hale & healthy. Please don’t spread rumours 🙏 #SJanaki,” Mano tweeted.

Manobala posted on Twitter, “No…its wrong news..she got a minor operation..she s ok now “

S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is known for his association with Janaki, requested people to be more responsible. He also added that he has spoken to the singer and that she is doing well.

“Since morning, I have received about twenty calls about the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has on social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is, people love some artistes to the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity. Don’t make fun of these things. Don’t use social media for adverse things. Long live Janaki amma. She is very safe and very healthy,” SPB told Times of India.

S Janaki started her career in 1957 with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu. She went on to sing over 48,000 songs. The singer, who is also fondly known as Janaki amma, announced her retirement in 2016.

