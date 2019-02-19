Singer Karthik on #MeToo allegations: Never intentionally acted in a way that would make anybody feel unsafe

The #MeToo movement has continued to gain momentum ever since last year October with women across the nation coming forward to name and shame influential men in power. From Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, playback singer Kailash Kher to the National Award-winning Tamil poet Vairamuthu and actor Arjun Sarja, several male actors were accused of sexual misconduct. Singer Karthik’s name was also allegedly involved in this. But he chose to remain silent then and has finally opened up now.

On Monday via Twitter, Karthik issued a statement, in which he said, he hasn’t harassed or hurt anybody ignoring their consent.

Karthik tweeted, “I have never intentionally acted in a way that would make anybody feel uncomfortable or unsafe. If anybody felt hurt because of my actions in the past, please reach out to me directly.”

“I do believe in facing the consequences of one’s actions. I fully support #MeToo and if there’s truth in grievances, I shall be more than willing to apologise or face legal action because I don’t want to ever leave a sour taste in anyone’s life,” the tweet further read.

Also, Karthik announced that owing to his father’s “life-threatening medical issue”, he won’t be a part of a popular channel’s singing reality show in which he was one of the judges along with Vijay Prakash and Srinivas.