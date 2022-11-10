Singer Chinmayi slams actor Sathish for comments on Sunny Leone and Darsha Gupta’s clothes at Oh My God event

Actor Sathish’s speech at Oh My God’s audio launch event has landed him in a soup. Sathish, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, starring Sunny Leone and Darsha Gupta, compared the wardrobe choices of the two actors for the event, which has been slammed as sexist by many on social media, including popular singer Chinmayi.

Speaking at the event, Sathish said, “Sunny Leone has come all the way to Tamil Nadu from Bombay, and look at how she has beautifully dressed up for the event. On the other hand, we have a girl from Coimbatore… Darsha Gupta… I am just pointing it out… how she (Sunny) has dressed up superbly according to our culture…”

Sathish was making a dig at how Darsha Gupta was dressed up in modern wear, while Sunny Leone has chosen to wear a saree for the event. The comment was met with a lot of cheers and hoots from the guys in the audience. Though Darsha Gupta is seen reacting to the comment as friendly banter, the comment didn’t go down well with people on social media.

Sharing the clip on social media, Singer Chinmayi wrote, “I mean – To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop? It’s not funny (sic).”

Sathish is yet to respond to the criticism he has been facing for his statement.

Meanwhile, Oh My Ghost, Directed by R. Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame, is gearing up for release. Sunny Leone plays a queen in the film, whose ghost continues to haunt her former kingdom. Touted to be a horror comedy, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Ramesh Tilak.