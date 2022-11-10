scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Singer Chinmayi slams actor Sathish for comments on Sunny Leone and Darsha Gupta’s clothes at Oh My God event

Actor Sathish is getting backlash for commenting on Darsha Gupta's choice of clothes at Sunny Leon's Oh My Ghost event

Sathish with Sunny Leaon (R) and Darsha Gupta (L) (Images: Instagram/Sathish/Darsha Gupta)Sathish with Sunny Leaon (R) and Darsha Gupta (L) (Images: Instagram/Sathish/Darsha Gupta)

Actor Sathish’s speech at Oh My God’s audio launch event has landed him in a soup. Sathish, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, starring Sunny Leone and Darsha Gupta, compared the wardrobe choices of the two actors for the event, which has been slammed as sexist by many on social media, including popular singer Chinmayi.

Speaking at the event, Sathish said, “Sunny Leone has come all the way to Tamil Nadu from Bombay, and look at how she has beautifully dressed up for the event. On the other hand, we have a girl from Coimbatore… Darsha Gupta… I am just pointing it out… how she (Sunny) has dressed up superbly according to our culture…”

Sathish was making a dig at how Darsha Gupta was dressed up in modern wear, while Sunny Leone has chosen to wear a saree for the event. The comment was met with a lot of cheers and hoots from the guys in the audience. Though Darsha Gupta is seen reacting to the comment as friendly banter, the comment didn’t go down well with people on social media.

ALSO READ |Sunny Leone reveals she was ‘self-conscious’ while working with ‘chivalrous’ Shah Rukh Khan, but says Salman Khan is funnier

Sharing the clip on social media, Singer Chinmayi wrote, “I mean – To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop? It’s not funny (sic).”

Sathish is yet to respond to the criticism he has been facing for his statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Meanwhile, Oh My Ghost, Directed by R. Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame, is gearing up for release. Sunny Leone plays a queen in the film, whose ghost continues to haunt her former kingdom. Touted to be a horror comedy, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Ramesh Tilak.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 12:32:36 pm
Next Story

‘I represent my country on global platforms; that should shut a lot of mouths’: Sushant Divgikr

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement