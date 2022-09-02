Singer Bamba Bakya, known for songs Pullinangal and Simtaangaran, dies at 49

Singer Bamba Bakya, known for his collaborations with AR Rahman, passed away in a hospital in Chennai. An official statement regarding his death is yet to be shared. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the singer passed away due to cardiac arrest. Bamba Bakya was 49.

It is reported that Bamba Bakya complained of discomfort in the chest, and was hospitalised where he passed away on Thursday at midnight.

Bamba Bakya is known for his unique baritone voice, which was used by AR Rahman for experimental songs like Simtaangaran and Pullinangal. He has also sung the sad number Kalame Kalame from Bigil. Recently, he sang Ponni Nadhi from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan film. He has also sung many devotional songs in his career.

His real name is Bhakkiyaraj, but AR Rahman asked him to sing like South African singer Bamba for Pullinangal, and thus people started referring to him as Bamba Bakya.

The untimely death of the singer has shocked fans and celebrities, who have expressed their condolences on Twitter. Actor Karthi tweeted, “Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss. #RIPBambaBakiya (sic).”

Lyricist Vivek wrote, “It’s shocking. A great singer is no more. Pullinangal will always resonate in our ears. Working with him in Kaalame n Simtangaran is a special experience. My thought goes out to his family and @arrahman sir (sic).”

