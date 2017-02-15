Singam 3 box office: As Si3 collects Rs 100 crore, Suriya gifts Hari an expensive car

Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya presents an expensive car to director Hair Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya presents an expensive car to director Hair

After failing to hit the screens on major festivals, actor Suriya’s Singam 3 released worldwide last Thursday and finished the opening weekend with solid box office numbers for a non-festival release. The producers of the super cop film on Wednesday claimed that the film grossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office within six days of its release.

“Releasing on a Normal Thursday #Si3Hits100CRIn6Days ! Thank you for all the support Fans @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @Jharrisjayaraj,” read a post on Studio Green Twitter page. The makers, however, are yet to share a detailed day-wise break-up of its collections.

But, by far, Singam 3 aka Si3 has broken several trade records set by previous Suriya’s films. The film gave its lead actor his career best opening in terms of its worldwide screen count. Earlier, sci-fi film 24 was considered as Suriya’s biggest release so far as it hit more than 2000 screens last year. Si3 did a pre-release business to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the sale of its theatrical and satellite rights alone, according to its producers.

Buoyed by the box office response to the film, Suriya gave a brand-new Toyota Fortuner to Hari as a token of his appreciation. The Singam franchise is the best thing that happened to Suriya’s career as whenever he has faced trouble in making a dent at the box office, doing a Singam film has revived his fortunes. And the third instalment in the cop series is no exception.

Earlier talking at the Singam success meet in Hyderabad, Suriya said that he will continue to work with Hari in Singam franchise, and the next film in the series will come out after five years. He also added that he is collaborating with Hari for a new film and an announcement will be made on the same soon.

Hari will soon start shooting for the sequel to his 2003 film Saamy, which had Chiyaan Vikram playing a police officer. The project will be bankrolled by Shibu Thameens and Harris Jayaraj will compose music for the film.

