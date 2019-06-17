Sindhubaadh trailer: Vijay Sethupathi promises another electrifying performance

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his next release, Sindhubaadh. After considerable delays, the makers have finally released the romantic actioner’s trailer. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sindhubaadh also stars Anjali, Linga and Vivek Prasanna. The film also marks the silver screen debut of Vijay’s son Surya Vijay Sethupathi.

The trailer, even though it’s only about a minute and 45 seconds long, manages to keep us hooked. Sethupathi looks effortless on screen and promises a perfect mix of action and romance. Anjali and his son Surya are also seen in the trailer. Without revealing much, the trailer shows us glimpses of the antagonist and it has left us intrigued.

Sindhubaadh will mark the third collaboration between director S U Arun Kumar and actor Vijay Sethupathi. They had earlier teamed up for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi.

SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan are producing the film under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently on a winning streak after delivering memorable performances in films like Petta and Super Deluxe. He has some interesting projects in his kitty too. Sethupathi is set to make his Mollywood debut with Maarconi Mathaai. He will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sindhubaadh is set to hit the screens on June 21.