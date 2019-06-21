Sindhubaadh release postponed again

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming romantic actioner Sindhubaadh seems to be in trouble yet again as the film’s release today was stalled.

Sindhubaadh, produced by SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions, has been facing trouble regarding its release after Arka Media sent a legal notice to the makers on May 11.

Arka Media, known for producing the Baahubali movies, filed a case against SN Rajarajan for unpaid dues. According to reports, K Productions bought the theatrical rights for the Tamil version of Baahubali films for Rs 28 crore and has only repaid Rs 12.5 crore so far.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sindhubaadh also stars Anjali, Linga and Vivek Prasanna. The film marks the silver screen debut of Vijay’s son Surya Vijay Sethupathi.

Kumar and Sethupathi had earlier teamed up for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. Sindhubaadh will mark their third collaboration.

Vijay Sethupathi has some interesting projects lined up and is set to make his Mollywood debut with Maarconi Mathaai. He will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.