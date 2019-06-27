Sindhubaadh movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindhubaadh has finally hit the screens. The romantic actioner was previously scheduled to open on May 16 but got postponed after Arka Media sent a legal notice to the makers on May 11. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sindhubaadh also stars Anjali, Linga and Vivek Prasanna. The film marks the silver screen debut of Vijay’s son Surya Vijay Sethupathi. It has been produced by SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions.

Arka Media, known for producing the Baahubali franchise, filed a case against SN Rajarajan for unpaid dues. According to reports, K Productions bought the theatrical rights for the Tamil version of Baahubali films for Rs 28 crore and has only repaid Rs 12.5 crore so far.

SU Arun Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier teamed up for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. Sindhubaadh will mark their third collaboration.