Sindhubaadh leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamil action thriller Sindhubaadh has been leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sindhubaadh stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali in the lead roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the film’s music.

Tamilrockers was earlier limited to South Indian films, but gradually it has expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, web series and Hollywood films. Practically every film or TV show that became popular in the last few years can be found on the site.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, it has not stopped being a troublemaker. Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Sindhubaad has received mixed critical reception. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it two stars. She wrote, “I was looking forward to watching more of Surya’s performance, in fact. It’s amazing how he doesn’t oversell a joke. (The father-son duo is terrific on screen.) Even in a serious life-threatening situation, there are a couple of genuinely funny moments. But the problem with Sindhubaadh is the script shifts gear from an endearing drama to action. The film feels utterly disjointed, more like a bunch of random scenes strung together and it ends up neither here nor there.”

“If one were to quickly point out the problematic portions of Sindhubaadh, it would be the portrayal of Thiru and Super as petty thieves. But I like how Arun Kumar lets the audience invest their time in his characters. Wait, you may wonder why I didn’t talk about Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music yet. That pretty much says it all,” she added.