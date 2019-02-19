Simran-Trisha adventure film to have three songs

Santhosh Dhayanidhi, who made his debut as a music director with Santhanam starrer Inimey Ippadithan, will compose music for an adventure film, directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan of Sadhuram 2 fame.

Featuring Simran and Trisha in the lead, this yet-to-be-titled project that has deep-sea stunt sequences will go on floors in March. We hear the makers will be shooting in and around Chennai, Kodaikanal, Kerala, and Thailand.

Santhosh tells indianexpress.com, “Currently, the pre-production work is going on and in a day or two, I’ll start composing the tunes. We’re planning to have three songs. Considering this is an adventure film, the focus will be more on the background score as it needs to convey things which the film isn’t saying or wants to say.”

While Saravanan Ramasamy is on board as the Director of Photography, San Lokesh of Raatchasan fame is the editor.

Though Simran and Trisha shared screen space in the recently released Petta, it’s not their first collaboration. Trisha had played Simran’s friend in Jodi.

On the film front, Trisha has Sathuranga Vettai 2, 1818 and Paramapadham Vilayattu in the pipeline and Simran is a part of Vanangamudi, Dhruva Natchathiram, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.