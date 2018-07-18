Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui join Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film

Simran will star opposite Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s film. Simran will star opposite Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s film.

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming directorial starring Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most-awaited Tamil films. While there was speculation about the female lead, now it has been confirmed that Simran has bagged the role. Furthermore, in an surprise addition, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been roped in for the film.

Sun Pictures confirmed the casting with a tweet from their official handle. “We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures,” read the tweet.

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/LmsAHuqdWM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 18, 2018

This film would mark the Sacred Games actor’s Tamil debut. It is notable that the the actor had earlier denied the speculations. “If it was true it would be great, but no, there is nothing like this happening,” Nawazuddin’s manager had said to Indianexpress.com

Earlier reports suggested that Simran will share screen space with the Superstar and has reached Dehradun to film her portions. The Vaaranam Aayiram actor reached Dehradun on July 17 and has begun shooting for the second schedule. The cast and crew had earlier completed a 35-day schedule in Darjeeling and Dehradun. The second schedule is said to last for 15 days.

Apart from Rajini and Simran, the fill will also star Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash. Megha Akash is said to be paired opposite Mercury actor Sananth in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the project. Set to play the antagonist, the Vikram Vedha star is yet to film his portions for the film.

Meanwhile, Madurai-inspired sets are being recreated in Chennai, where the climax portions of the film are allegedly scheduled to be canned. It is also said that Rajinikanth is playing a hostel warden in the film.

While Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film, Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music. It is also said that the introduction song for Rajinikanth will be sung by SP Balasubramaniam. One of the classic hero-singer duos, SPB and Rajini have given us several memorable numbers over the years.

