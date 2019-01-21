Simran and Madhavan to team up after 17 years

Simran, whose latest release in Tamil was Petta, will star opposite Madhavan in his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. However, an official announcement is awaited. The duo had collaborated earlier on K Balachander’s Paarthale Paravasam (2001) and Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal (2002).

Rocketry, a biopic on veteran ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, is directed by Madhavan himself.

The actor will play the scientist and reportedly has three different looks in the film. Sources say his character starts as a 27-year-old Nambi Narayanan and goes on till he is 70. Madhavan has gone grey for the role and sports a lengthy beard.

Recently, Madhavan shared a video of the transformation of his character on Twitter. He wrote, “When getting in the character take two years and getting the look in the place take 14 hours on the chair (sic).”

Nambi Narayanan was falsely accused of trading India’s space secrets to foreign countries for money, although he was cleared of all charges eventually. One may recall that the scientist had shared his experience in the 2018 book, ‘Ready to Fire: How India And I Survived the ISRO Spy Case’.

While interacting with the press during the teaser launch of the film, Madhavan had said, “I’m sure that 95 per cent of the country’s population doesn’t know Nambi Narayanan, which I think is a crime and the five per cent of the population that knows him doesn’t know his entire story.”

Produced by Tricolour Films in association with Vijay Moolan Talkies and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released in Tamil, English and Hindi.

rocketry film 🚀When getting in the character take 2 years and getting the look in place take 14 hrs on the chair . 🚀🚀🚀🙏🙏@#Rocketrythenambieffect. https://t.co/2KiRlZ5e55 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 14, 2019

Interestingly, Mohanlal was supposed to play Nambi Narayanan, but couldn’t, due to his other film-related commitments.