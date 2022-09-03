Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu sequel confirmed: ‘The story does not end with this’

“Expect the unexpected” was the campaign slogan for Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the film’s trailer and audio launch event. Living up to the tagline, director Gautham Vasudev Menon surprised the audience by revealing that a sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is on the cards.

Speaking at the event, Gautham said, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.” Similarly, the film’s trailer also confirmed that the universe of VTK will continue to expand. The first part is now titled, “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling.”

The promos and the posters that came out before the trailer set a different tone for the film. Now, the new trailer suggests that Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is a full-fledged gangster film. The last frame of Simbu in a suit is reminiscent of Rocky Bhai from KGF: Chapter 1.

Here’s the trailer:

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan was also in attendance as the event’s chief guest. After launching the trailer, Kamal spoke about how the success of the film industry doesn’t lie in the hands of one star. “Single person can’t hold up cinema. It’s all up to the people,” he said.

Producer Ishari Ganesh expressed his desire that Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International should distribute the film in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, which was met with a smile of approval. Kamal Haasan also expressed his intent to work with Simbu in the future.

Written by Jeyamohan, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles. The film has songs by AR Rahman, which have already become popular online. The film will be released in theatres across the country on September 15.