scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu sequel confirmed: ‘The story does not end with this’

The audio and trailer launch event of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was held at Vels University in Chennai, with thousands in attendance.

A screengrab of Vendhu Thanindhathu KaaduA screengrab of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

“Expect the unexpected” was the campaign slogan for Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the film’s trailer and audio launch event. Living up to the tagline, director Gautham Vasudev Menon surprised the audience by revealing that a sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is on the cards.

Speaking at the event, Gautham said, “Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is the story of a common man, and the story does not end with this… it will continue.” Similarly, the film’s trailer also confirmed that the universe of VTK will continue to expand. The first part is now titled, “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling.”

The promos and the posters that came out before the trailer set a different tone for the film. Now, the new trailer suggests that Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu is a full-fledged gangster film. The last frame of Simbu in a suit is reminiscent of Rocky Bhai from KGF: Chapter 1.

Here’s the trailer:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan was also in attendance as the event’s chief guest. After launching the trailer, Kamal spoke about how the success of the film industry doesn’t lie in the hands of one star. “Single person can’t hold up cinema. It’s all up to the people,” he said.

ALSO READ |Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2 revived with two major changes

Producer Ishari Ganesh expressed his desire that Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International should distribute the film in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, which was met with a smile of approval. Kamal Haasan also expressed his intent to work with Simbu in the future.

Written by Jeyamohan, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles. The film has songs by AR Rahman, which have already become popular online. The film will be released in theatres across the country on September 15.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:31:38 pm
Next Story

‘Magic in her hands’- The woman bringing India’s forests back to life

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India's vaccination success story?

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement