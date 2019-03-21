Simbu’s Maanadu likely to go on floors in May

In June 2018, Venkat Prabhu announced on Twitter that he would team up with Simbu for a film, which was eventually titled Maanadu. The team had released the first look poster that read: “Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone.” Later, the actor released a video confirming it is a political film. STR, however, clarified he is not entering politics. While the project has been in the making for a while, recently there were reports saying it was shelved.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Request (you) to stop the rumours. It’s not easy to start a movie as you stop it by your silly rumour. We’re very clear that Maanadu is on. Discussions and pre-production is on full swing. Details and the schedule to be revealed soon.”

Earlier, it was said that the project would go on floors on Simbu’s birthday (February 3). And, it got delayed. Now, our sources say the makers will start shooting in May. Reports suggest that the actor is currently in the US trying to shed a few kilos for the film, and the shooting will start once he is back in Chennai.

One of the close friends of Simbu, actor Mahat shared a picture of the former, on social media, in which he is seen in a clean-shaven look. For a long time, Simbu was sporting a beard, and this has made his fans think it could be for Venkat Prabhu’s film.

Bankrolled by V House Productions, Maanadu marks the first collaboration of Venkat Prabhu and Simbu, and this has piqued the interest of many. It is being said Simbu fans will find his characterisation in the film interesting.

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu has Party in the pipeline, besides another production venture RK Nagar, which will release next month.