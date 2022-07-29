Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic

July 29, 2022 4:33:10 pm
Actor Simbu aka STR has wrapped up the dubbing for his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.
The Tamil star took to Instagram to share a picture from the dubbing studio, and wrote, “Dubbing wrapped for #vtk (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was wrapped up on April 15 and has been in the post-production phase for the past few weeks. On April 15, director Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Instagram, “Filming completed and in post now. It was like going back to school and learning some more but with the best in the business and an actor/star par excellence. Thanking all the other brilliant actors and the team for riding along steadfast on this journey (sic).”
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the fourth collaboration of the hit Gautham and Simbu combo (including the short film Karthik Dial Setha Yenn). Their first film together Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010) turned out to be a trendsetter in Tamil cinema, and it is still part of Tamil pop culture. There are a lot of expectations surrounding Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu as it is touted to be a new attempt of Gautham.
The film is written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, who has also penned the dialogues for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.
Produced by Ishaari Ganesh’s Vels Films International, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.
Subscriber Only Stories
Gautham Vasudev Menon also has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram, which have been in the making for a long time now. On the other hand, Simbu, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani’s Maha, has Pathu Thala in the pipeline.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
100 up for India, Harmanpreet-Jemimah eye big finish
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
How mangroves are affected by climate change
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’
Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic
Kareena Kapoor says no stars in the film industry anymore: ‘Stardom and success don’t matter’
At NCPA today, Moner Manush, a unique exploration of Baul music
Drake remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, wears T-shirt with late singer’s name on it
Pune Municipal Corporation holds lottery to decide OBC seats for civic polls
Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu pens a husband appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover: ‘100% hottie’
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk
Masaba reveals mother Neena Gupta once tried to set her up for marriage: ‘She was in full Sima Taparia mode’
TS EAMCET 2022: Revised hall tickets released; check how to download
Chennai to celebrate street vendors on July 30
Fans disappointed as BGMI goes offline on Play Store and App Store