Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic

Actor Simbu aka STR has wrapped up the dubbing for his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The Tamil star took to Instagram to share a picture from the dubbing studio, and wrote, “Dubbing wrapped for #vtk (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silambarasan TR (@silambarasantrofficial)

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was wrapped up on April 15 and has been in the post-production phase for the past few weeks. On April 15, director Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Instagram, “Filming completed and in post now. It was like going back to school and learning some more but with the best in the business and an actor/star par excellence. Thanking all the other brilliant actors and the team for riding along steadfast on this journey (sic).”

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the fourth collaboration of the hit Gautham and Simbu combo (including the short film Karthik Dial Setha Yenn). Their first film together Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010) turned out to be a trendsetter in Tamil cinema, and it is still part of Tamil pop culture. There are a lot of expectations surrounding Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu as it is touted to be a new attempt of Gautham.

The film is written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, who has also penned the dialogues for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Produced by Ishaari Ganesh’s Vels Films International, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

Gautham Vasudev Menon also has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram, which have been in the making for a long time now. On the other hand, Simbu, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani’s Maha, has Pathu Thala in the pipeline.