Full cast and crew of Simbu and Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu revealed

Producer Suresh Kamatchi on Thursday revealed the main cast and crew of his next venture, Maanaadu on Twitter. Director Venkat Prabhu has assembled an interesting set of audience to support his lead actor Simbu aka STR in the upcoming political drama.

The director has roped in Bharathi Raja and SA Chandrasekar for the film. It is worth noting that the veteran filmmakers have already made a mark on the big screen by portraying the role of cunning politicians (Bharathi Raja in Ayitha Ezhuthu and Chandrasekar in Kodi). While Kalyani Priyadarshani will play the female lead, comedy actors Premgi Amaren and Karnakaran will also be a part of the star cast.

The technical crew involves music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Richard M Nathan, editor Praveen KL, art director Sekar, production designer Rajeevan and costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar.

The project was in the limbo since it was announced in 2018. The film created a lot of buzz on social media due to the collaboration of Venkat and STR. However, the project hit a stalemate due to the differences between STR and the producer. Suresh Kamatchi even announced that Simbu was fired from the project, for delaying the progress of the film for a long time. He also noted that he and the director would shoot the project with a new lead actor.

Last year, however, Simbu managed to reach a compromise with the filmmakers paving the way for Suresh and Venkat to resume the work on the film.

Thank q to all #strfans and #cinemalovers for the unconditional love and support u r showering on us!! Here is an opportunity for u guys to be a part of #maanaadu YES!! #str_as this is the hashtag!!! Please watch the video and help us out here😊👍🏽🙏🏽 @sureshkamatchi pic.twitter.com/rT5lOvuJiE — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 16, 2020

On Thursday, Venkat also kick-started an online competition for the fans of STR to contribute to the movie. “For the first time, STR is playing a Muslim character,” he revealed. “And fans have the opportunity to suggest names for his character under the hashtag STR_as. If we pick your recommendation, you will get to spend an entire day with us during the shoot.”

