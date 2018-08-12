Simbu to play the bad guy in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu?

Simbu has earlier done films where his characters had shades of grey. Simbu has earlier done films where his characters had shades of grey.

The latest buzz is that actor Simbu will be seen in a full-fledged negative role in his upcoming film Maanaadu, which will be directed by hit filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. While Simby enjoys an overwhelming reputation of being a ‘bad boy’ of the industry allegedly due to his questionable work ethics, it will be for the first he will be playing a negative role in a movie.

Simbu has earlier done films where his characters had shades of grey. In 2004 film Manmadhan, he played a serial killer who targets women who are unfaithful to their partners. However, his character had a backstory, which sort of tried to whitewash his psychopathic behaviour.

Hopefully, we will see Simbu play an unapologetic villain, who is naturally evil and enjoys doing a bad thing, like Siddharth Abimanyu’s character from Thani Oruvan.

Venkat is yet to finalise the cast and crew of Maanaadu as he is busy with the post-production work of his new film Party, which will release in August. The director has Jai, Mirchi Siva, Chandran, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Sanchita Shetty among others in the star cast. Venkat Prabhu’s brother Premgi Amaren is making his debut as a music director with the film. Party is produced by T. Siva under the Amma Creations Banner.

Simbu, meanwhile, has completed shooting for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film will hit screens on September 28.

Besides Venkat, Simbu will also be reportedly collaborating with director Gautham Menon for the sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

