Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Simbu on boycott culture: ‘Don’t think audiences should be blamed because…’

Tamil star Silambarasan TR aka Simbu is excited to release his latest offering Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu for fans on September 15.

Silambarasan TRTamil actor Silambarasan TR will next be seen in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. (Photo: Instagram/silambarasantrofficial)

Actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu has once again teamed up with director Gautham Menon for the third time with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The actor-director duo have earlier given two hits, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada. As the film releases in theatres on September 15, the actor talks about the ongoing cancel culture in Indian cinema.

Simbu says that audience should not be blamed because if they like a movie, they will ensure its smooth run. Emphasising on the audience’s right to accept or reject a film, the actor also believes that every film has its own fate.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “I’m always of the opinion that content decides the fate of any movie. I don’t think audiences should be blamed because they won’t boycott a good film. If they like a movie, they’ll make sure it runs well.”

The actor added, “At the same time, audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it. I was really happy with the recent success of Thiruchitrambalam because audiences proved that when you give them good content, they’ll celebrate it.”

Simbu’s last film Maanaadu, a time loop film, was a hit at the box office. The actor, who has multiple blockbusters to his credit, feels that with changing times, the way audience looks at a hero’s image, has also changed.

“Today, you can’t take the audience for granted. They have access to so much content at fingertips. I realised this when I did Maanaadu, and as a hero, I die so many times in it, because it’s a time-loop film. The audience didn’t mind because they were so immersed in the concept and the story. I believe it’s not what the hero does anymore that matters but what a film can offer in terms of story and experience.”

The music of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is composed by AR Rahman. Interestingly, this film also marks the third collaboration of Simbu and Gautham with the music composer after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada.

