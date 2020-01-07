Simbu’s character in Maha is more than a cameo: Director Jameel

UR Jameel said Simbu’s role in Maha was based on “real-life incidents that happened in Goa 30 years ago.” UR Jameel said Simbu’s role in Maha was based on “real-life incidents that happened in Goa 30 years ago.”

Hansika’s 50th film Maha was launched in August 2018. Directed by UR Jameel, a former assistant of Laxman, the heroine-centric suspense thriller also has Simbu playing an extended cameo.

In a statement to the press recently, Jameel cleared the air about Simbu’s role. “A lot of reports suggest that he plays a cameo, but it’s an important role as much as Hansika’s character. Simbu has a screen time of about one hour and he will appear in the flashback portions.”

Jameel added that Simbu’s role was based on “real-life incidents that happened in Goa 30 years ago.” Heaping praise on the actor, Jameel said, “Simbu is a thorough professional and a perfectionist. In fact, he is open to ‘retakes’ despite being in the industry for so long. If he’s not confident about a particular shot, he always insists on improvisations. The team is confident that his presence will be an added advantage to Maha.”

One may recall that Simbu and Hansika were last seen together in Vaalu (2015), directed by Vijay Chander. Additionally, they were supposed to share screen space in the shelved project Vettai Mannan.

Maha has music by Ghibran, lyrics by Madhan Karky and cinematography by Marcus. Produced by Mathiazhagan under his Etcetera Entertainment banner, Maha also features Nassar, Jayaprakash, Karunakaran, Chaya Singh and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles.

