Simbu reunites with Gautham Menon

Simbu's next film with Gautham Menon will go on floors soon. (Photo: Twitter/VelsFilmIntl)

Actor Simbu will join forces with director Gautham Menon for his next film. Producer Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International is quite upbeat about the project. On Thursday evening, he shared the news with a picture of him handing over presumably an advance payment in the form of a cheque to Simbu and his mother Usha Rajendar signifying that it is a done deal.

“On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow (sic),” tweeted Vels Film International.

Simbu also sounded very excited to work with Gautham Menon again. “Happy as always to team up with my brother @menongautham and a new beginning with @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl (sic),” wrote the star on his Twitter account.

It is not clear immediately whether the untitled project is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 2010 blockbuster movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Last year, Simbu, Gautham and Tisha came together to make a short film called Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. This film gave a glimpse of the kind of relationship that Karthik (Simbu) and Jessi (Trisha) share with each other after going their sperate ways. It was shot using mobile phone cameras under the restrictions of lockdown by Gautham.

“Some projects & scripts are destined to be special. This one feels like that. Thank you @IshariKGanesh sir for making this happen in your own special way! It’s like homecoming to work with my @SilambarasanTR_The journey continues @VelsIntl (sic),” tweeted Gautham, who will be directing Simbu for the third time.

After Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Simbu and Gautham collaborated on Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016 and Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn in 2020.

Simbu is currently busy with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. Gautham has a few films in the pipeline including his ambitious spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.