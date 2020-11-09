Simbu resumes shooting for Maanaadu

Simbu joins the sets of Maanaadu. (Photo: Twitter/SilambarasanTR)

Simbu on Monday started shooting for Maanaadu in Puducherry. The actor revealed that he will be playing a character named Abdul Khaaliq in the movie, which is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi noted that the team started the third schedule in Puducherry under the supervision of Dr Veerababu, who will regularly give immunity-boosting medicines and conduct tests to ensure a safe shooting set.

The makers of Maanaadu, however, now have a new challenge in terms of continuity. When the movie began, Simbu weighed over 100 kgs, and after months of strict vegetarian diet and hours of slogging out at the gym, he is 30 kgs lighter now. Will Simbu’s massive weight loss pose a real challenge to Venkat Prabhu? Only time will tell.

Simbu last week finished shooting for Eeswaran, which is written and directed by Suseenthiran. Billed as a rural drama, the movie was shot in Dindigul. And Simbu finished shooting and dubbing for his portions in a record time. And that’s a right step to make amends to his image, which is tainted by accusations of tardiness. The actor is notorious for arriving late on sets, adversely affecting his projects. Some filmmakers even filed formal complaints against him that forced the producers’ council to issue a red card against him.

In fact, Suresh Kamatchi even announced that he decided to drop Simbu from Maanaadu, citing prolonged delay in starting the project. However, Simbu managed to reconcile with the filmmakers.

Maanaadu also stars SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaran.

