Simbu poses with father T Rajender at a hospital in America, see photo

Tamil superstar Simbu had flown his father T Rajender to America for medical treatment earlier this month. Rajender seems to have recovered well as he looks healthy in the latest photo that has surfaced online. Rajender posed for the picture with his wife Usha and Simbu. The photo seems to have been taken in his hospital room in America.

In May, Rajender was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. During the treatment, a blood clot was discovered in his stomach. A few days after Rajender was stabilised at the Chennai hospital, Simbu took him to America for further treatment.

“Simbu is the reason why I am going abroad for the treatment. It is because of him that I agreed to it. He even postponed the audio release of his movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and the shooting of Pathu Thala, and is working every second in America for the well-being of his parents. I’m so proud of my son. It’s my great fortune to have him as my son,” Rajender had said before leaving for America a few weeks ago.

Rajendar, 67, made his entry into films in the 1980s and delivered several hit films during his heydays. He is an accomplished screenwriter, director, musician and actor. TR is also known for his uncanny ability to speak in rhymes at a moment’s notice.

On the work front, Simbu will be next seen in director Gautham Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film, which has music from AR Rahman, is due in cinemas on September 15.