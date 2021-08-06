Simbu’s next with Gautham Vasudev Menon titled Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, see first look

The upcoming collaboration of Silambarasan TR, or Simbu as his fans call him, with director Gautham Vasudev Menon is titled Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu. The makers of the Tamil film revealed the new title along with a first look on Friday. The movie was previously called Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

In the poster of Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, Simbu looks like he’s just come out of a scuffle or is in distress. Though not much details about the film is available, fans are excited about the project.

As per reports, the movie will go on floors in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu. Vels Film International is producing the project, and maestro AR Rahman is onboard as the music composer.

Other crew members include Jeyamohan as dialogues writer and Thamarai as the lyricist.

After Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Simbu and Gautham collaborated on Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016 and Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn in 2020. Short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn was shot using mobile phone cameras during lockdown by Gautham last year.