Never pay ‘extra money’ and watch anyone’s film: Simbu

In a two-minute video, Simbu asked his fans not to spend money on erecting cutouts and banners.

Simbu will be seen next in Vandha Rajavaadhan Varuven.

Simbu, who was seen recently in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kaatrin Mozhi, had a message for his fans on the harvest festival of Pongal. In a two-minute video, he asked his fans not to spend money on erecting cutouts and banners.

He said, “Usually when a ‘big film’ gets released on day one, fans get excited and tend to buy tickets sold at black. Never shell out ‘extra money’ and watch anyone’s film. Pay the Government-fixed rate.”

Further, he requested his fans not to do ‘paal abhishegams’ to his banners. “Instead spend that money on your family. Keep your parents as your priority. For instance, get a sari for your mother, a shirt for your father and sweets for your siblings. Share the photos and videos of it with me, and that will make me happy. I understand all the love you have for me. I am here only because of you all,” he added.

On the film front, Simbu has Vandha Rajavaadhan Varuven up for release on February 1. Directed by Sundar C, the film is an official remake of the Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vandha Rajavaadhan Varuven has Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in supporting roles.

