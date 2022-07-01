Simbu’s Maha, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Pathu Thala get release dates

Tamil actor Simbu has three films that are getting ready to hit cinema halls at quick intervals this year. His long-delayed movie Maha, which also stars Hansika Motwani in the lead role, is due to arrive in cinemas on June 22.

In Maha, Simbu is said to have played a supporting role to Hansika as the whole film revolves around her character. Directed by UR Jameel, the movie also stars Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah.

Simbu’s first big release of this year will be Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film marks Simbu’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after a gap of six years. The duo has earlier collaborated on Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The upcoming movie has music scored by Oscar winner AR Rahman, who had also scored music for the duo’s previous collaborations.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu tells the tale of an immigrant worker. The teaser showed Simbu as a young man coming to the big city in search of livelihood and eventually getting sucked into the underbelly of the city. The music launch of the movie has been postponed as Simbu travelled abroad for the medical treatment of his father T Rajendar.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is due in cinemas on September 15.

The production of Pathu Thala is still in progress. The shooting of the film has been put on hold as Simbu is abroad. However, the filmmakers are confident that they will release the movie in theatres on December 14.

Pathu Thala is the remake of Kannada hit Mufti. The original film had Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali in the lead roles. While Simbu essays the role of a seasoned gangster, Gautham Karthi will step into the shoes of Sriimurali in the remake.