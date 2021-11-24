Simbu’s Maanaadu will not release in theatres tomorrow

Just a few hours before the most-awaited release of Maanaadu, producer Suresh Kamatchi announced that the film won’t be releasing in cinema halls on Thursday as planned earlier. Without getting into the specific reasons behind this decision, which could come as a huge shock for fans of Simbu, the producer noted that he will announce a new release date soon.

“It was created with a lot of dreams. I was waiting for its release. It is with great pain I inform you that the release of Maanaadu has been postponed. I will announce the new release date soon,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Maanaadu was set to open in cinemas on Thursday. And according to reports, pre-bookings for the film were very encouraging.

Until a few hours ago, the main cast and crew were promoting the film on social media. Earlier, in the day, the makers had also released a sneak peek of the movie that sort of sums up the film’s main premise and lists the foreign movies that had similar themes. It is unclear what has prompted the makers to make such a rash decision on the eve of the film’s release, undermining weeks of promotions and preparations that went into giving the movie a huge opening.

Neither Simbu nor director Venkat Prabhu has made a statement on the latest development yet.

Besides Simbu, Maanaadu stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, S. J. Suryah, Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren among others.