July 22, 2022 12:31:31 pm
T Rajendar, fondly known as TR, returned home from the US on Friday after undergoing medical treatment. A few days ago the actor-director was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he developed chest pain. He was later diagnosed with hemorrhage in the stomach. As per the advice of the doctors, TR then traveled to the US for medical treatment.
After about a month-long treatment, T Rajendar has now returned home from the US. Pictures of him receiving a warm welcome at the Chennai airport are making the rounds of social media.
Addressing the media, TR thanked his son, actor Simbu for taking good care of him. He also said that his fast recovery is due to all the blessings and prayers of Tamils.
Over the years, TR has acted in numerous Tamil films. He is also known for handling all the departments of a film including direction, screenplay, dialogues, music and production. His notable films include Oru Thalai Ragam, Rail Payanangalil and Uyirullavarai Usha.
Subscriber Only Stories
TR’s return to his homeland also coincides with the release of the long-delayed film Maha, which has his son Simbu in an extended cameo. The movie, touted to be a thriller, has Hansika Motwani in the lead role.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
Simbu’s father T Rajendar returns from US after medical treatment
In its 15th year, FDCI India Couture Week celebrates ‘haute couture’, also known as a ‘way of life’
Relaying of Old Madras Road necessitates traffic diversions in east Bengaluru
You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Board ‘trying hard’ to announce today, says official
Laal Singh Chaddha is a very desi film: Atul Kulkarni
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Performance in one exam used for tabulating results of Covid-positive & quarantined students
SSC recruitment ‘scam’: ED raids homes of ministers Partha Chatterjee, Paresh Adhikari
Anushka Sharma enjoys croissant before bidding goodbye to Paris
Deep in a Covid Wave, Europe counts cases and carries on
Mumbai: Malad firm that duped people by selling old phones raided, 2 held
Tamil Nadu: Exquisite 19th century stolen painting of Maharaja Serfoji II traced to US museum