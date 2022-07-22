scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Simbu’s father T Rajendar returns from US after medical treatment

Pictures of T Rajendar receiving a warm welcome at the Chennai airport are making the rounds of social media.

Chennai
July 22, 2022 12:31:31 pm
T RajendarT Rajendar is back in India. (Photo: Facebook/iamSTR)

T Rajendar, fondly known as TR, returned home from the US on Friday after undergoing medical treatment. A few days ago the actor-director was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he developed chest pain. He was later diagnosed with hemorrhage in the stomach. As per the advice of the doctors, TR then traveled to the US for medical treatment.

After about a month-long treatment, T Rajendar has now returned home from the US. Pictures of him receiving a warm welcome at the Chennai airport are making the rounds of social media.

Addressing the media, TR thanked his son, actor Simbu for taking good care of him. He also said that his fast recovery is due to all the blessings and prayers of Tamils.

Over the years, TR has acted in numerous Tamil films. He is also known for handling all the departments of a film including direction, screenplay, dialogues, music and production. His notable films include Oru Thalai Ragam, Rail Payanangalil and Uyirullavarai Usha.

TR’s return to his homeland also coincides with the release of the long-delayed film Maha, which has his son Simbu in an extended cameo. The movie, touted to be a thriller, has Hansika Motwani in the lead role.

