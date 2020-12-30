Simbu confirms Eeswaran’s release date

Actor Simbu on Wednesday confirmed that his upcoming movie Eeswaran will release worldwide on January 14, 2021, coinciding with Pongal holiday.

“With blessings of almighty #Eeswaran coming to screens worldwide this January 14th,” tweeted Simbu.

Eeswaran is written and directed by Suseenthiran. Billed as a rural drama, the movie was shot in and around Dindigul. The film also stars Nidhi Agarwal and Bharathiraja in the lead roles.

It is worth noting that Simbu achieved significant weight loss for his role in the film.

Eeswaran will release just a day after Vijay’s Master, which is slated for release on January 13. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master boasts of a huge star cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

Master and Eeswaran are two of the biggest films to release in theatres since COVID outbreak. These films are expected to bring some cheers to the exhibition business, which has incurred a loss running into hundreds of crores in the last 10 months.