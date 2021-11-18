Simbu breaks down in tears at Maanaadu event: ‘I will handle the problems, you take care of me’

Actor Simbu, who was speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Maanaadu, broke into tears shocking everyone on and off stage. Without naming names, he claimed that he has been hounded by some people. He requested the fans to keep supporting him like always.

“I faced a lot of problems,” Simbu said at the end of his 10-minute speech, before choking up. He was later consoled by director Venkat Prabhu and his friend Mahat, who were also on the stage.

After recovering his wits, he said, “They keep giving me a lot of problems. I will handle all of them. You just take care of me.”

Simbu’s career has been wobbly for almost a decade now. He courted a slew of controversies concerning both his personal and professional life. Simbu was even served a ‘red-card’ by the Tamil producers’ council.

It is worth noting that Simbu was also fired from Maanaadu by the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi as the project didn’t take off as per the schedule. Suresh had held Simbu responsible for the delay and announced that the project will go on the floors with a new lead actor.

Following that, seemingly in a sheer moment of spite, Simbu announced that he would make Maghaa Maanadu along with his father T Rajendhar. But, the project never happened.

Later, Simbu ironed out the differences with the makers of Maanaadu, saving the filmmakers from the trouble of hunting for a new lead.

Maanaadu is a fantasy drama about a man, who is trapped in a time loop and he’s forced to live the same day over and over again. The film is also said to be a commentary on a pressing social issue of today. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, S. J. Suryah, Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren among others.

Maanaadu will open in cinemas on November 25.