Sillukarupatti: Of urban relationships and heartwarming tales

Sillukarupatti is helmed by Halitha Shameem. Sillukarupatti is helmed by Halitha Shameem.

Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment will be presenting an anthology of four short films titled Sillukarupatti. It will hit screens on December 27.

Directed and edited by Halitha Shameem, the film essentially discusses relationships. Featuring Samuthirakani, Sunaina, Leela Samson (who was seen in the recently released Adithya Varma and Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani), Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles, sources say Sillukarupatti is based on the theme “strangeness” and is set in an urban milieu.

Venkatesh Velineni of Divine Productions, who is bankrolling Sillukarupatti, assures, “This is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Tamil cinema.”

Halitha Shameem, a former associate of filmmakers Pushkar-Gayathri and Samuthirakani, had directed Poovarasam Peepee, which hit screens in 2014.

Quiz Halitha on her title and pat comes the answer: “Sillukarupetti refers to the broken tiny pieces of palm sugar. When you devour them, you enjoy the sweetness. Likewise, my stories will give the audience a similar feeling.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd