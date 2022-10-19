Silambarasan wraps up important schedule of Pathu Thala, shares new photo

After a series of debacles, Silambarasan aka Simbu has been having a good couple of years. His film Maanaadu turned out to be one of the top grossers in 2021, and he followed it up with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Now, STR has wrapped an important schedule of his upcoming film Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna.

Marking the occasion, Simbu took to Twitter to share a picture of his look from Pathu Thala, which has him in the salt-and-pepper look and the long beard (which is turning out to be his signature look). Another photo from the sets of Pathu Thala is also making the rounds on social media, which also has the director alongside Simbu.

Here are the pics:

Director Obeli N. Krishna is known for the film Sillunu Oru Kadhal, which had Suriya and Jyotika in the lead roles. He has also directed Nedunchaalai and Hippi.

The Manmadhan actor went through an incredible body transformation losing oodles of weight. However, he seems to have put on some weight for his look in Pathu Thala.

Besides Simbu, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan, Umesh Kaushik and Soundararaja. AR Rahman is composing the music for the upcoming movie, which is expected to be released next year.