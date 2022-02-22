Silambarasan to replace Kamal Haasan as Bigg Boss Ultimate host?

The latest industry buzz suggests that the showrunners of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, has roped in Silambarasan to host the weekend episodes. An official confirmation on the same is, however, awaited.

The necessity of finding a new host for Bigg Boss Ultimate rose after the show’s original host Kamal Haasan decided to opt out of the reality show to fulfill his shooting commitments for his upcoming film Vikram.

“The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss,” Kamal had said in a statement while assuring fans that he will return to the show after a short break.

The showrunners are expected to announce the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate in a day or two. The first edition of the Bigg Boss Ultimate was launched at the end of January. The audience can stream the show 24×7 on Disney Plus Hotstar.