Silambarasan seems determined to spread positivity through Bigg Boss Ultimate

Silambarasan made his debut as a host with Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, on Sunday. The two-hour episode of the show saw STR getting acclimatized to the ground conditions of the show. “I am a lot nervous,” Simbu kept repeating as he looked like a kid in a candy store. He seemed genuinely excited to be on the show, which he has been an avid viewer of since its inception. The actor also seemed a bit overwhelmed by the thought of filling the shoes of the show’s original host Kamal Haasan.

“I never thought this would happen. Kamal sir was not able to make it to the show. So they asked me and I agreed,” he said.

Also Read | Maaran trailer: Dhanush plays a firebrand journalist who speaks truth to power

Bigg Boss Ultimate marks Simbu’s debut as a host. He made his small screen debut as a judge on season 2 of the talent show Jodi Number One.

Simbu seemed to have a different approach to the reality TV show, which is famous for its backbiting, constant whining, and non-stop quarrelling. He seems to be on a mission to turn everyone on the show into optimists. Before he made his entry on stage, he entered the Bigg Boss house through a secret passage and met the contestants individually. He held an appraisal interview of sorts with each contestant. And he also explained what kind of performance he expects from each one of them. In short, all he wanted from the contestants was to stay happy and spread positivity. Now, that’s a tall order, given that it is a show that is known for controversies, shouting matches and gossip.

Simbu also introduced two new wild card entries on the show on Sunday. The first wild card contestant to enter the house was Sathish, who is known for his comedy skits in the show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. And the second wild card contestant was Suresh Chakravarthy. It was a re-entry for Suresh as he was voted out earlier this season. “You are the only contestant to have entered the show four times so far,” Simbu pointed out to Suresh before sending him inside the house. And Suresh promised Simbu that he will survive inside the house until the end of the season.

As a parting gift, Simbu announced to the contestants that there will be no elimination this week as he doesn’t want to upset the happy atmosphere of the house.