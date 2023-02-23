scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Silambarasan exhibits swag with machete, shot-gun and machine gun in new stills from Pathu Thala

Silambarasan is a ferocious gangster in the new stills of Obeli N Krishna directorial Pathu Thala.

SilambarasanSilambarasan in Pathu Thala.
Listen to this article
Silambarasan exhibits swag with machete, shot-gun and machine gun in new stills from Pathu Thala
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Director Obeli N Krishna has announced that Silambarasan will not be part of the film’s second song, which is set to be released soon. While AR Rahman, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and other major players of the film will be part of the music video, it will not feature Simbu as that’s the strategy the makers want to follow for the upcoming movie. While this may come as a disappointment to STR’s fans, a new set of stills of the actor from the film have come out as consolation for them.

A new set of stills from Pathu Thala were unveiled by a Tamil magazine, which features Simbu holding different weapons such as machete, shot-gun, and machine gun. In all the stills, Simbu was seen in the same costume of a black shirt and black veshti. Along with the pictures of Simbu, stills of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautma Kathik from the film were also released.

ALSO READ |Pathu Thala director defends Silambarasan after YouTuber questions his absence from promotional song: ‘Don’t abuse his name for no reason’

Here are the stills:

Along with the stills, Obeli N Krishna has also spoken about Pathu Thala saying that it is heartening that Gnanavel Raja, the producer of the film, trusted him despite his long break from the industry. The director also said that he was happy that Simbu also believed his story and that AR Rahman also came on board for the project.

Also Read
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth celebrates brother's 80th birthday with entire family, pens e...
dhanush
Dhanush hosts housewarming ceremony for his new home in Chennai, see insi...
Mani Ratnam praises Rajamouli for Baahubali (Image_Instagram_Lyca Productions_RRR)
Mani Ratnam calls SS Rajamouli his inspiration: 'Without Baahubali, I wou...
Accident on the sets of Vishal's Mark Antony (Image_Film poster_SS of video clip)
Watch stunt go wrong on the sets of Vishal's upcoming film Mark Antony, a...
ALSO READ |Fan narrates experience of crossing paths with Ajith Kumar in Glasgow: ‘Ajith said he wants a break’

Pathu Thala is a gangster film, and Simbu is reportedly playing the role of a sand mafia king named MGR. Other than Simbu, the film also has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Teejay Arunasalam, Redin Kingsley, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 16:13 IST
Next Story

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella blasts aside rumours of riff with Shakira, reacts to Instagram post

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close