Silambarasan exhibits swag with machete, shot-gun and machine gun in new stills from Pathu Thala

Director Obeli N Krishna has announced that Silambarasan will not be part of the film’s second song, which is set to be released soon. While AR Rahman, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and other major players of the film will be part of the music video, it will not feature Simbu as that’s the strategy the makers want to follow for the upcoming movie. While this may come as a disappointment to STR’s fans, a new set of stills of the actor from the film have come out as consolation for them.

A new set of stills from Pathu Thala were unveiled by a Tamil magazine, which features Simbu holding different weapons such as machete, shot-gun, and machine gun. In all the stills, Simbu was seen in the same costume of a black shirt and black veshti. Along with the pictures of Simbu, stills of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautma Kathik from the film were also released.

Here are the stills:

Along with the stills, Obeli N Krishna has also spoken about Pathu Thala saying that it is heartening that Gnanavel Raja, the producer of the film, trusted him despite his long break from the industry. The director also said that he was happy that Simbu also believed his story and that AR Rahman also came on board for the project.

Pathu Thala is a gangster film, and Simbu is reportedly playing the role of a sand mafia king named MGR. Other than Simbu, the film also has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Teejay Arunasalam, Redin Kingsley, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.