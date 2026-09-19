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Sigma trailer: Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut is a heist comedy following Rs 500 crore
Sigma trailer: Sigma marks the directorial debut of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. The film releases on October 2.
The trailer of Sigma, the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, released on Friday and was launched by SS Rajamouli. The film is presented as a heist action comedy set in the world of drugs and gambling, with Sundeep Kishan leading an ensemble cast.
The trailer opens by establishing Sundeep Kishan’s character as a radio host who finds himself in a world he did not choose. At the centre of the story is a Rs 500 crore racket run by an underworld figure named Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. The protagonist’s world collides with this operation, and rather than walking away, he decides to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.
Faria Abdullah plays Sam, an RJ and the protagonist’s love interest. The trailer shows the two building a relationship parallel to planning the heist, adding a romantic layer to the action-comedy framework. Raju Sundaram provides comic relief, while Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee appear as part of the ensemble involved in the heist.
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The heist itself appears to be an elaborate, multi-step operation planned by the protagonist and his friends. However, their carefully constructed plan is disrupted, throwing the entire mission into chaos. The second half of the trailer shows the protagonist refusing to accept defeat and returning with renewed determination to accomplish what he started.
Jason confirmed earlier this week at a press conference that his father, CM Vijay, will not be part of Sigma’s promotional campaign. “My father won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” Jason said, adding that Vijay is “waiting to see what I’ve done and is very excited.”
Sundeep Kishan, at a promotional event earlier this month, had publicly thanked Vijay for being the film’s “biggest inspiration” and quoted a line he said he learned from the Chief Minister: “Kill them with your smile. Bury them with your success.”
About Sigma
Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda. The music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan.
The film will release across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on October 2. Sigma was originally scheduled for July 31, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth.
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