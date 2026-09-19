Sigma trailer: Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut is a heist comedy following Rs 500 crore

The trailer of Sigma, the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, released on Friday and was launched by SS Rajamouli. The film is presented as a heist action comedy set in the world of drugs and gambling, with Sundeep Kishan leading an ensemble cast.

The trailer opens by establishing Sundeep Kishan’s character as a radio host who finds himself in a world he did not choose. At the centre of the story is a Rs 500 crore racket run by an underworld figure named Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. The protagonist’s world collides with this operation, and rather than walking away, he decides to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.