Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday; calls her ‘princess of heart’

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite a long time now. While the actors have not addressed the rumours, Siddharth took to his Instagram handle and called Aditi the ‘Princess of Heart’ on her birthday.

Siddharth posted a beautiful picture and wrote in the caption, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t.”

This is not the first time Aditi Rao Hydari has featured on Siddharth’s Instagram.

Aditi too had penned a sweet message for Siddharth on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns!Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.”

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.