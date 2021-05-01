Siddharth questions the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines: ‘Where are the vaccines?’

Actor Siddharth has called out the government for the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. He has also questioned the preparedness on the part of the government to tackle the second wave of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Rang De Basanti actor took to Twitter and remarked how “not being politically vindictive could have helped” the nation deal with the outbreak of coronavirus. “A month long nationwide lockdown seems to be the way forward. Can we afford it though and sadly, could we have avoided getting here? No electioneering, 30000 cr from Central Vista funds, not lying to cover ones mistakes, and not being politically vindictive could have helped:(,” Siddharth tweeted.

The actor expressed his anger at the failure of the country’s leaders in dealing with the pandemic by putting “themselves before the country and their future before the people’s.” He further wrote, “The last year has been squandered by myopic and greedy leaders who have put themselves before the country and their future before the people’s. Things are going to get far worse, doctors warn. Be angry! Don’t forget! But mostly, please be safe.”

Read that there is chance of an anti viral COVID pill by the end of the year (pfizer). This is great. We need to vaccinate asap. However, no point in harping about getting vaccines if there are no vaccines. But where are the vaccines? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

India on Saturday reported over 4,00,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time. While there is immense pressure on the country’s healthcare, Siddharth believes “our medical establishment has not collapsed. It is overwhelmed. In the absence of genuine governance, however, it will collapse in the near future.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who is contributing to this battle against the pandemic as he wrote, “Sending love and support to every single hero helping in the fight. Thank you for your service.”

Siddharth pointed out that “there is no official GOI COVID War Room to tabulate resources and requirements on a national level” and suggested, “the Center and the States must use all technology and resource to communicate clearly what is needed and what is available.”

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, the actor shared, “Read that there is chance of an anti viral COVID pill by the end of the year (pfizer). This is great. We need to vaccinate asap.” But, he also asked where are the vaccines, as he added, “However, no point in harping about getting vaccines if there are no vaccines. But where are the vaccines? Vaccine enga da dei?”

Siddharth also requested people to not overcrowd the vaccination centres. He wrote on Twitter, “Please avoid overcrowding in vaccine centers. Protect yourself and those around you. Register for the vaccine, and I hope and pray and you must demand you get it soon. The faster this government vaccinates us, the safer we are. Spread the word. God be with us all.”