Siddharth in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Director Shankar took the internet by storm when he released the first poster of upcoming film Indian 2, revealing an out-of-focus Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. Senapathy’s face will be revealed completely in another poster, which will be unveiled on Friday.

After months of pre-production, Shankar is now all set to shoot the movie starting next week.

The latest industry buzz is that the makers have roped in actor Siddharth to play a pivotal in the vigilante drama.

According to reports, the filmmakers wanted to offer the role to Simbu initially. However, they zeroed in on Siddharth. The details of the characters are unknown as yet.

While Kamal will reprise the role of war-hero-turned vigilante Senapathy, Nedumudi Venu has also been retained to reprise his role from 1996 hit Indian. Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the female lead.

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and it will be shot in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Taiwan, Ukraine and Poland. Reports suggest that the film will only release in 2021.