Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath’s wife allegedly commits suicide

Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath and Smirija tied the knot in 2015. Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath and Smirija tied the knot in 2015.

The wife of budding Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath was found dead at her residence in Maduravoyal, Chennai on Tuesday. Siddharth discovered his wife Smirija hanging from the ceiling in her room and informed the police about the incident.

According to reports, Smirija allegedly killed herself after having a heated argument with her husband the previous night. Siddharth was sleeping in the living room when the incident took place.

The exact reason that forced Smirija to allegedly take the extreme step is still unclear. Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

According to a The News Minute report, the police has ordered an RDO investigation into the death of Smirija.

Siddharth and Smirija had tied the knot just three years ago in 2015.

The investigating officials are waiting for the postmortem report. They are also expected to get a clear picture of the case and the events that led to Smirija’s death in the next couple of days.

Siddharth is known for his role in Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015), which had Aadhi and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles.

